PRESTILEO
ALDO R.
Feb. 2, 2019. Age 76. Beloved Husband of Elizabeth (nee Iemmallo). Loving father of Carlo (Colleen), Nicholas & Mark (Nicole). Devoted grandfather of Nicholas, Samuel, Gianna & Isabella. Dear brother of Lucio (Mary), Rinaldo (Marge), Vincent (Diane), Flora (the late Antonio) & Violetta (Salvo). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing and funeral Wed 9 to 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019