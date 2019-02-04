Home

T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
ALDO R. PRESTILEO

ALDO R. PRESTILEO Notice
PRESTILEO
ALDO R.
Feb. 2, 2019. Age 76. Beloved Husband of Elizabeth (nee Iemmallo). Loving father of Carlo (Colleen), Nicholas & Mark (Nicole). Devoted grandfather of Nicholas, Samuel, Gianna & Isabella. Dear brother of Lucio (Mary), Rinaldo (Marge), Vincent (Diane), Flora (the late Antonio) & Violetta (Salvo). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing and funeral Wed 9 to 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park.

To share a memory of Aldo, please visit www.tjfluehr.com.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
