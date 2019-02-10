Home

ALEXANDER P. "ALEX" RICHTER

ALEXANDER P. "ALEX" RICHTER Notice
RICHTER
ALEXANDER P. "ALEX"


On February 4, 2019 of Dresher age 54. Beloved son of Geri M (nee Pawlowski) Richter and the late Butch Richter. Also survived by his brother Robert A. Richter, III and his Beloved Dog Riley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Saturday February 16, 2019 at 2 P.M. at New Life Presbyterian Church, 2015 Limekiln Pike Dresher, PA. Interment Private. Photos and Tributes may be shared at

WWW.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
