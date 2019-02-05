|
MASTANTONI
ALICE C. (nee Costanzo)
February 2, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Devoted mother of Madeline M. (Patrick) Durkin and Rose (Charles) Hein. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Friday, 10 to 11 A.M., Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road, Phila. PA 19128, followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Westminster Cemetery. Arr.
VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019