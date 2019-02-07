Home

ALICIA ARIZIN STERLING

ALICIA ARIZIN STERLING Notice
STERLING
ALICIA ARIZIN


Of Haverford, PA and Avalon, NJ, age 63, on February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Sterling. Loving mother of Paul D. Somers III and Maxwell A. Somers. Sister of Michael (Pat) Arizin, Timothy Arizin, Dennis (Debbie) Arizin and Christopher (Joanne) Arizin. Stepmother to Liz Sterling and Charles Beau Sterling. Also survived by 12 nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her parents Paul and Maureen Arizin, and a niece, Stephanie Arizin.Funeral Mass at 1 P.M. Saturday, February 9th at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA. The family wishes to thank Alicia's compassionate fellow nurses from Waverly Heights in Gladwyne for their dedicated care for her at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to A Moment of Magic Foundation, 38 Grebe Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702, or online at amomentofmagic.org.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
