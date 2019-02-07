|
WILLIAMS
ALISON
A beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on Thursday, January 31st, 2019. Alison is survived by her husband, Todd Sandler; daughters, Julia and Rebecca; mother, Barbara Williams; mother-in-law, Cindy Feingold (David Ettenger); siblings, Cathy Plowden (David), Jeanine Wiater (Keith), Ian Williams (Ruth Dubb), and Devin Williams (Eva Murphy); and 14 nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Matthew Williams and Brian Williams and her father, Jack Williams.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Cherry Street Friends Meeting House on 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, at 2 P.M., on Sunday, February 10.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019