OJEDA
ANDREW J.
Feb. 11, 2019. Beloved brother of Julia (the late Joe) Guest, Michael (Nora) Fierras, the late Robert Ojeda and the late Dolores VanDerVort; also survived by nieces and nephews. Andrew was a chemist for over 50 years working for Metropolitan Hospital and the City of Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Saturday 10 A.M. at JOHN R. DEADY FUNERAL HOME, 2501 S. Camac St. Visitation 9 to 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019