SICILIANO
ANGELO J.
Of Paoli on February 2, 2019. Survived by his wife Dolores, daughters; Phyllis Breard, Gina Arentzen, stepchildren; Fred DiCocco and Rosemarie Daily, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grand-kids and beloved dog "Scooter". He was predeceased by wife Theresa and brother Gaeton. Relatives and friends are invited to Angelo's Funeral Mass on Friday, February 8th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli PA 19301. A Viewing will be held in church from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. Interment Westminster Cem. The family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Disabled Veterans of America.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019