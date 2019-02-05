Home

St. Edmond's Church
21st and Snyder Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edmond Church
, 21st St. and Snyder Ave.
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edmond Church
21st St. and Snyder Ave.
Phila, PA
View Map
ANNA (Boccuto) COSTANTINI

COSTANTINI
ANNA (nee Boccuto)
Age 93, on February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fernando. Loving mother of Connie Ballezzi, Robert, Louis and Stephan Costantini. Grand-mother of Ricky, Anna-Marie and three great grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. St. Edmond Church, 21st St. and Snyder Ave., Phila., PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. The family requests donations to St. Edmond Church.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
