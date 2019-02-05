|
Of Tyler Hill, PA died Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was 99 years old. Born in Motherwell, Scotland and a resident of Wayne County for the last 14 years and was formerly of Sergeant St., Phila. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Martin, Sr. Loving mother of Arthur E. Martin, Jr. (Maryanne); Sister of John Oliver (Dolores) and Grace Orr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service Friday, at approximately 1 P.M. at North Cedar Hill Cemetery, E. Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the SPCA, 350 E Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019