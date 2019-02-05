Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
North Cedar Hill Cemetery
E. Cheltenham Ave.,
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA (OLIVER) MARTIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANNA (OLIVER) MARTIN Notice
MARTIN
ANNA (OLIVER)
Of Tyler Hill, PA died Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was 99 years old. Born in Motherwell, Scotland and a resident of Wayne County for the last 14 years and was formerly of Sergeant St., Phila. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Martin, Sr. Loving mother of Arthur E. Martin, Jr. (Maryanne); Sister of John Oliver (Dolores) and Grace Orr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service Friday, at approximately 1 P.M. at North Cedar Hill Cemetery, E. Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the SPCA, 350 E Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices