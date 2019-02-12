FERRIGNO

ANTHONY JOHN "DOC"

Age 93 of Cinnaminson, NJ died February 9, 2019.

He was the beloved husband for 43 years of Arlene (nee Brown); youngest son of 13 children of Antonio and Colomba (nee Matarese); proud father of Anthony Alonzo(wife Karen, nee Rossi), proud grandfather of Anthony James (wife Kristin, nee Gaudio); proud Pop-Pop and great grand-father of Zachary Vincent and Liliana June; proud grandfather of Steven Charles Anthony. He was born at the family farm in what was then Locustwood, Washington Township, NJ. He attended Erlton Grammer School, Haddon High School, and Rittenhouse College. He enlisted in Feb. 1943 in the Army and served as a teletype operator with the 433rd Fighter Control Squadron and served in WWII in France, Italy and Germany, demobilizing in Oct. 1945. He worked for National Advertising (Lithco), Revere Press, and Phillips & Jacobs. He was a proud union member of the Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He was an instructor at the Andew J. Gress Lithographic Institute in Phila. After retiring, he volunteered at Zurbrugg Hospital, Kennedy Hospital, and Samaritan Hospice. He also drove a school bus for Cinnaminson for 9 years. He was very active at his former parish, Trinity Church Oxford and a current member at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Beverly, NJ. Tony was a lover of Big Band music, the Count Basie Orchestra and Frank Sinatra. He was a great lover of sports, especially all Phila. teams. He was an avid bowler, having bowled an 823 series, and participated in national bowling tournaments and as a league bowler. Tony loved to read and do crossword puzzles and cryptograms, and play pinochle.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation at St. Stephen's Church 158 Warren St., Beverly, NJ.08010 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Wed. Feb. 13 and Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory may be made to St. Stephen's Church or to Lutheran Crossings, Moorestown, NJ. WEBER FUNERAL HOME

