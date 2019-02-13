Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
1429 N. 11th St
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
1429 N. 11th St.
Philadelphia, PA
ANTHONY M. HARGADEN

ANTHONY M. HARGADEN
HARGADEN
ANTHONY M.


Loved life with a smile and a twinkle in his eye, passed away on February 2, 2019, at home in Sarasota. Beloved husband of Cheryl Cucinotta Hargaden (nee Smith). Loving father of Alexander (Jennifer), Rory, and Liam Hargaden, Lauren and Lucia Cucinotta. Grandfather of Aedan and Finn. Brother of John, Mary, Edward, Catherine, Patricia Jewellen, Madeleine, and the late Michael, Richard, Colette, and Jennifer/Sinead. Also survived by nieces and nephews. His family will greet relatives and friends on SATURDAY morning, from 10 to 11 A.M., at St. Malachy Church, 1429 N. 11th St., Phila. PA 19122. Funeral Mass to begin at 11 A.M. Interment at a later date in his cherished home-land, Dublin, Ireland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Anjali Gratitude Project for the Respite of Children with Cancer, 130 Haddon Ave., Westmont NJ 08108.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019
