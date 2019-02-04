Home

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
146 Rector Street
Manayunk, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
146 Rector Street
Manayunk, PA
View Map
FRANCISCO
ANTHONY S. "TONY"
90 yrs.old, Tony went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 31, 2019. He was retired from TastyKake and Villanova Univ. Tony served in
US Army during the Korean War. Beloved brother of Josephine M. Gallo Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Will be missed by his cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in Church Thursday 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM in St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector Street (for. Cresson St.) Manayunk,19127. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, Please send donations in Tony's name to St. John The Baptist Parish. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord".

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
