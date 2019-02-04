|
|
FRANCISCO
ANTHONY S. "TONY"
90 yrs.old, Tony went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 31, 2019. He was retired from TastyKake and Villanova Univ. Tony served in
US Army during the Korean War. Beloved brother of Josephine M. Gallo Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Will be missed by his cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in Church Thursday 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM in St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector Street (for. Cresson St.) Manayunk,19127. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, Please send donations in Tony's name to St. John The Baptist Parish. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord".
CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019