|
|
FOX
ARLENE (nee Landis)
February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Tom Fox; loving mother of Arlene Daly, Denise (Craig) Rettershofer, and Tom (Kerri) Daly; stepmother of Tara Fox and Tabitha Fox. Survived by numerous grandchildren. Sister of Jeanie Landis, Debbie Landis, Carol Violet, Linda Landis, Peter Landis, Herman Landis, and the late Carl Landis.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday morning, 9 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Prayer Service 11 A.M.
www.deadyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019