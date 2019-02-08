Home

Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
1723 Race St.
Philadelphia, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
1723 Race St.
Philadelphia, PA
OETTINGER
ARLENE FRANCES
(nee Butkus)


Of Cherry Hill, NJ, died January 22, 2019. She was 70. Beloved wife of Glenn R. Oettinger of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving mother of Glenn R. Oettinger, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ and Erica J. Geraghty of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grand-mother of the late Lauren Elizabeth Geraghty. Dear sister of William, Michael, Walter, Joseph, Rea and Matthew Butkus.
Relatives and friends will gather Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 1 to 2 P.M. in The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 1723 Race St. Phila., PA. 19103. Mass of Christian Burial 2 P.M. Inter-ment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation, 126 E. 56th Street, 30th FL, New York, NY 10022. Please visit

schetterfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
