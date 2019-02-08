|
CUNNINGHAM
BARBARA ANN OGBURN
76, of Phila., PA, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. She was a nurse at Majestic Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warminster, PA, and loving mother to Cary and Gary; sister of Willamae Jenkins, Patricia Ogburn-Bivings, Fay Ogburn, William Ogburn, Barry Ogburn, and Sandy Ogburn; and cousin of Valerie Ann Davis. Graveside Service at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, Feb 16th, at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019