Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN OGBURN CUNNINGHAM

Notice Condolences Flowers

BARBARA ANN OGBURN CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM
BARBARA ANN OGBURN
76, of Phila., PA, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. She was a nurse at Majestic Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warminster, PA, and loving mother to Cary and Gary; sister of Willamae Jenkins, Patricia Ogburn-Bivings, Fay Ogburn, William Ogburn, Barry Ogburn, and Sandy Ogburn; and cousin of Valerie Ann Davis. Graveside Service at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, Feb 16th, at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA.

www.westlaurelhill.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.