ELLIOTT
BARBARA G.
Age 87, of Hatboro, PA and formerly of Abington, PA died on February 9, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Lewis L. Elliott. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, where relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Village Garden and Greenhouse Project, Attn: Development, 452 S. Roberts Road, Rosemont, PA 19010.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019