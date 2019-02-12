Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abington Presbyterian Church
1082 Old York Road
Abington, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Abington Presbyterian Church
1082 Old York Road
Abington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA G. ELLIOTT

Notice Condolences Flowers

BARBARA G. ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT
BARBARA G.
Age 87, of Hatboro, PA and formerly of Abington, PA died on February 9, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Lewis L. Elliott. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, where relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Village Garden and Greenhouse Project, Attn: Development, 452 S. Roberts Road, Rosemont, PA 19010.

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.