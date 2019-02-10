Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Of Bala Cynwyd passed on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Mondros, as well as her children, Michael Mondros and Lois (Henry) Wilcox, grand-children Helena Wilcox, Katrina Wilcox, and Alexis (Justin) Carrol, and great-grandchildren, Ivy and Cian. In keeping with her wishes, the Funeral Service will be for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation's Philadelphia affiliate, Philadelphia Multiple Myeloma Networking Group, at 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607. Shiva will be held at the Mondros residence February 11 and 12 at 7:30 P.M. The family will receive after 3 P.M. each day.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
