DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
BEVERLY KAMERY MORIE BATTIN

BEVERLY KAMERY MORIE BATTIN Notice
BATTIN
BEVERLY KAMERY MORIE
BATTIN
BEVERLY KAMERY MORIE
86, of Pocopson, on Feb. 4, 2019. Wife of Joseph L.M. Battin, mother of Tara Morie (Mark) Schelling, step mother of, Brenda Battin Cianciosi, Betsy Battin Nordell, step grand-mother of two. Preceded by her first husband, Thomas A. Morie. Services were held privately. Contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
