BATTIN
BEVERLY KAMERY MORIE
86, of Pocopson, on Feb. 4, 2019. Wife of Joseph L.M. Battin, mother of Tara Morie (Mark) Schelling, step mother of, Brenda Battin Cianciosi, Betsy Battin Nordell, step grand-mother of two. Preceded by her first husband, Thomas A. Morie. Services were held privately. Contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019