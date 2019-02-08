|
|
SEXTON
BLANCHE L. (nee Konefal)
Age 92, on Feb. 6, 2019. Wife of the late James J. Daughter of the late George and Magdalena Konefal. Loving mother of Margaret Toland (Edward), James Sexton, Catherine Sexton (Carlos Grarcia), and Thomas Sexton; dear grandmother of Robyn Pultorak (Gregory), Edward Toland (Bethany), Jamie and Dylan Sexton; great-grand-mother of Owen and Mariana Pultorak. Relatives and friends invited to call Monday, 10 A.M., Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Mantua NJ. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. Family requests donations to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Pkwy., Suite 1400, Atlanta GA 30339, would be appreciated. (RUFFENACH)
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019