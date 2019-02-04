SCHWAB

CARL JOSEPH, JR.

Age 75, of Reston VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 18th, 2019 from compli-cations of a heart attack. He was born in Byrn Mawr PA, on April 16th, 1943, and was graduated from La Salle High School, Philadelphia. He held a BS in physics and a JD from Villanova University. A dedicated career public servant, working for the U.S. Patent Office, NASA, and the CIA, he was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal in 2002. The Career Intelligence Medal is awarded by the Central Intelligence Agency for a cumulative record of service which reflects exceptional achievements that substantially contributed to the mission of the Agency.

He spent a lifetime doing what he loved, both professionally and personally. He was a loving and supportive father, who work-ed to give his sons advantages to enhance their lives. An avid gardener, he spent many pleasurable hours working on his lawn and vegetable garden. He lived independently until the end. It was a good life and a life he could be proud of.

He is survived by his sons, Carl Joseph Schwab III, and Benjamin Arthur Schwab, and siblings, Clare Schwab Flocco, Christine Schwab, and Mark Schwab.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Reston VA, Wednesday, February 13th, at 11 A.M. Remembrances can be left at www.moneyandking.com

