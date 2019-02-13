Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fluehr Funeral Home
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
For more information about
CARMELA GRASSI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMELA GRASSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMELA "NONNA" (Coppolella) GRASSI


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
CARMELA "NONNA" (Coppolella) GRASSI Notice
GRASSI
CARMELA "NONNA"
(nee Coppolella)


On February 11, 2019. Born in Castelluccio, VM. Foggia, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Rocco "Rocky the Shoemaker" Grassi; devoted mother of Augie (Suzanne) Grassi and Joanne Palumbo; loving Nonna of Alex (Lynn) and Lauren Grassi, Anthony and Gina Marie Palumbo; loving Great-Nonna of Rocco and Jake Grassi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 8:45 to 10:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila. PA 19154, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Calvary School, 11023 Kipling Lane, Phila. PA 19154. FLUEHR F.H., Bensalem - 215-639-3130
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fluehr Funeral Home
Download Now