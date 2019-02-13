|
GRASSI
CARMELA "NONNA"
(nee Coppolella)
On February 11, 2019. Born in Castelluccio, VM. Foggia, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Rocco "Rocky the Shoemaker" Grassi; devoted mother of Augie (Suzanne) Grassi and Joanne Palumbo; loving Nonna of Alex (Lynn) and Lauren Grassi, Anthony and Gina Marie Palumbo; loving Great-Nonna of Rocco and Jake Grassi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 8:45 to 10:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila. PA 19154, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Calvary School, 11023 Kipling Lane, Phila. PA 19154. FLUEHR F.H., Bensalem - 215-639-3130
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019