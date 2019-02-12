|
ESPOSITO
CAROL A. (nee McGlinchey)
February 10, 2019. Loving wife of Augustine. Beloved mother of Joseph O'Hara (Mary Pat), Tony Esposito (Betsy), Angela Winterbottom (Dan), and Monica Cavanaugh (Frank). Also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole (Shalin), Joey, Anthony, Andrew, Vincent, Christian, and the late Nicholas. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday morning, 10 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Vincent De Paul Church (in the Chapel), 654 Hatboro Rd., Warminster PA 18974. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Carol has requested donations in her memory to NicksClicks Inc., 352 Second Street Pike, #290, Southampton, PA 18966, in lieu of flowers.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019