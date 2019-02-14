|
BRECKER
CASEY MEYER
28, in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 9, 2019. His parents, Doff Meyer and Robin Brecker, and his brother Brooks Meyer Brecker and his partner Katie Rife, all of Philadelphia, survive Casey. Casey worked as a performing artist's manager and tour manager. Last summer he tour-managed for Murda Beatz on the Endless Summer tour, and for artist Nines in the UK. At the time of his death, he was manager for performing artist AQ. Casey served in the US Army from 2009 to 2011, including a tour in Iraq. He attended Hidden Lake Academy and The Perkiomen School. Casey was energetic, considerate and funny, and attracted friends from around the country and the world. A memorial service is planned for March 16th in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Philadelphia Outward Bound School
http://outwardboundphiladelphia.org.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019