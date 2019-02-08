SLOBODZIAN

CATHERINE "CASSIE" MALEC

92, of Glenside, a mother and homemaker who inspired her four children to enjoy and make the most of their lives, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her home in Glenside.

Beloved wife of Joseph Slobozian. The couple was married 63 years, until Joe's death in 2012. Survivors: son Joseph A. Slobodzian and his wife Gail Purpura; daughter JoAnne Bennis; son Gary Slobodzian and daughter Cathy S. Kress and her husband Kenneth. Also surviving are grandchildren Cristobal and Rocio Slobodzian; Edward Jr, Megan, Elizabeth, Timothy, and Bridget Bennis; and Daniel and Rosalie Kress. She is also survived by two sisters Anne Rutledge and Helen Kenny.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 8:15 A.M. and Panachyda Service at 10:15 A.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Requiem Divine Liturgy will follow at 11:30 A.M. at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1206 Valley Road, Melrose Park, PA 19027. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or . www.wetzelandson.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary