age 92, fondly known as Cass, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. Cass was born in Philadelphia on June 12, 1926. She was married to Joseph J. Morris on June 21, 1947. Cass was a dedicated Catholic, who worked at Our mother of Good Counsel Rectory most of her life. Cass was a woman who placed family and religion above everything else. Cass and Joe raised 10 children, whom they taught to love one another above all. She is the loving wife of the late Joseph J. Morris. The beloved mother of Cathy (Ed) McBride, Joseph (Roberta Finley) Morris, Anna Morris, Mary (Peter Alafoginis) Morris, George (Margaret Bertucci) Morris, Margaret (Bruce) Beutler, Joan (Kevin) Knee, Claire (James) Chakey, Trish (Mike) Lyons, and Theresa Morris. Cass is the grand-mother of 22; Jennifer McBride Sminkey, Lisa McBride Woodcock, Katy McBride O'Gara, Frank Spatacco, Nicole Spatacco Grossman, Michael Spatacco, Jake Morris, Allyson Morris Vento, Murphy Alafoginis Hiner, Darby Alafoginis, Montana Beutler Alexander, James Chakey, Bridget Chakey, Nicholas Lyons, Luke Lyons, Cassie Lyons, Robert Knee, Edward Knee, Jacqueline Knee, and Theresa Knee and the late Tara Ann Beutler. She is also survived by her 15 great grandchildren. She is the sister of Jack (Rosemary) Monaghan, and the late Joan Monaghan Endres, Francis, and Edward Monaghan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 to 9 P.M. in the Funeral Home of John Stretch 236 East Eagle Rd. Havertown, Pa. 19083 and on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church 31 Pennswood Rd. Bryn Mawr, Pa. 129010 and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 A.M. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers an offering in Cass' name to the above named church.

