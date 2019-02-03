|
|
BRITT
CATHLENE M. (nee Carnila)
Passed away January 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Daughter of the late Charles and Joan Carnila. Loving wife of Robert. Loving mother of Lisa and Steven. Sister of Charles Jr., Linda Maddox, and Diane Harrington. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, and members of the Red Hat Group are invited to her viewing on Monday 7 - 9 P.M. and Tuesday 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Archbishop Ryan, 11201 Academy Rd., Phila., PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019