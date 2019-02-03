Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
CATHLENE BRITT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHLENE BRITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHLENE M. (Carnila) BRITT


1954 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
CATHLENE M. (Carnila) BRITT Notice
BRITT
CATHLENE M. (nee Carnila)


Passed away January 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Daughter of the late Charles and Joan Carnila. Loving wife of Robert. Loving mother of Lisa and Steven. Sister of Charles Jr., Linda Maddox, and Diane Harrington. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, and members of the Red Hat Group are invited to her viewing on Monday 7 - 9 P.M. and Tuesday 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Archbishop Ryan, 11201 Academy Rd., Phila., PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now