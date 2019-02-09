|
KOPP
CHARLES G.
February 6, 2019; of Philadelphia, PA. Son of the late Henry and Grace (nee Goldberg). Charles was a lawyer and counselor to many and an influential political advisor and fundraiser for the Republican Party. Born in Hartford, CT, he was graduated from Suffield Academy and cum laude from each of Amherst College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was also an editor of the law review. He served in the United States Air Force between 1955 and 1957.
