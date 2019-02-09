Home

On Feb. 8, 2019. Husband of the late Joan (nee Berkowitz). Father of Stuart (Debbie) Kurtz, Andrew (Laine) Kurtz, Audrey (Craig) Smith and Matthew (Andrea) Kurtz. Grandfather of Alexis (Clemens) Smith-Weygandt, Josh Smith, Nick (Erin) Smith, Adam Kurtz, Emily Kurtz, Zachary Kurtz, Samantha Kurtz, Alexander Kurtz, Benjamin Kurtz, Alexandra Kurtz, Madison Kurtz and Wes Lichtenstein. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday 2:30 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Shiva will be observed Sunday at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Stuart Kurtz and Monday at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Matthew Kurtz. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Abramson Center for Jewish Life.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 9, 2019
