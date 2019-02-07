|
HALL
CHARLES R.
On February 5th, 2019, formerly of Warminster. Age 77. Husband of the late Patricia L. (nee Smith); father of the late Karen and Nancy; brother of William and the late Robert; brother-in-law of Marilyn Jones and Martin Smith. Beloved uncle to Janice Matteo and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Monday, 9:30 A.M., at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem., Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 175 E. Chester Pk., Ridley Park PA 19078, would be appreciated.
