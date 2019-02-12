Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:15 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
CLARA W. (nee Gochin) (WOLINSKY) MENDUKE

Feb. 10, 2019. Wife of the late Hyman Menduke and the late Irving Wolinsky. Mother of Joel (Mindy) Wolinsky and Roberta Weiner. Sister of Esther Gochin. Grandmother of Daniel Weiner (Steven McRae), Ivy (Michael) Kincus, Jeffrey Weiner (Ilana Neuberger), Craig (Jackie) Wolinsky and Jaime Weiner. Great grand-mother of Max, Mason, Leila, Aubrey and Jake. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 11:15 A.M. GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Thursday only at the home of Ivy and Michael Kincus. Contributions in her memory may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019
