EDGCUMBE
CLIFFORD D.
Age 93, on February 22, 2019, of Media, PA, formerly of the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby.
Beloved husband of Mary Catherine (nee McCormick); devoted father of Clifford D. (Michele), Stephen J. (Mary) and Thomas F. (Susan); dear brother of the late Susanne Remy; loving Pop-Pop of Madeline, Marielle, Patrick and Louis.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 9:00 A.M. - 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private.
Donations in Mr. Edgcumbe's memory may be made to West Catholic Preparatory School, 4501 Chestnut St, Phila., PA 19139, or to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave, Phila., PA 19143.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019