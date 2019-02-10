|
|
McBRIDE
DAVID S.
Passed away suddenly on Feb. 7, 2019. Beloved father of Alexandria Ackley (Justin) and Jessica McBride (Brendan Martin). Loving son of Bernard and Arlene McBride. Devoted brother of Bernard, Jr., Kevin (Sandra) and the late Christine Viggiano (Michael). Dear uncle of Zachary (Amanda), Kevin and Michael. Great uncle of Presley. Partner of Lin Fox. Funeral Thursday 1 P.M. for family followed by Prayer Service at 1:45 P.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019