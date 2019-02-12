|
TANKELEWICZ
DOLORES E. (nee Lubatty)
On February 11, 2019 age 74, of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence D. Loving mother of Lawrence (Patricia), Matthew (Irene), Valerie Lynch (Brian), Tom (Maureen), Christopher (Gina) and Jennifer McGlynn (John), dear sister of Catherine Evans (Art), Anna Contrevo (John), and Thomas Lubatty (Jackie) Granny of 23 and Old Granny of 6. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Dolores' Life Celebration Wednesday evening from 6-9 P.M. and Thursday morning from 8:30 - 10:00 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila, PA 19154 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at the Church of Christ the King, 3252 Chesterfield Rd. Phila, PA 19114. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dolores' memory to St. Jude's Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. To share your fondest memories of Dolores visit
www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019