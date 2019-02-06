|
DiBIASE
DOLORES M. (nee Morrone)
Beloved wife of John F. Devoted mother of Andrew J., John F. DiBiase and Dineen Purdy. Mom-Mom of Jenna, Kristy, Kimberly, John, Nicholas and Samantha. Also survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother. Relatives and friends are invited to Dolores' Mass of Christian Burial Saturday Feb. 9th, 11 A.M., Resurrection of Our Lord R.C. Church, and to her Viewing Saturday 10-11 A.M. Ent. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dolores' name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Phila., PA 19154.
www.mannalfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019