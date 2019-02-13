|
|
OPROCHA
DOLORES R. (nee Redding)
Of Folcroft, PA and formerly of Grays Ferry, Phila., PA, died on Feb. 6, 2019. Dear wife of John V. Oprocha, beloved mother of Janeanne R. Gorman (Jim Dever) and Susan G. (Lee) L'Esperance. Adoring grand-mother of Lindsay (Adam) Rinehart, Evan G. L'Esperance and Elyse N. L'Esperance (fiancé Brett Liszewski) and great-grandmother to Christian and Annabelle Rinehart. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Gorman, and her five brothers: Edward, Bud, Francis, Charles and Jimmy Redding.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Thursday Evening, Feb. 14, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. at LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th & Dickinson Sts, Phila., PA 19146 where friends may call 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Dolores' memory to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St., Phila., PA 19130 or a .
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019