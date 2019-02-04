Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
29th and Dickinson Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA MAREK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA (Milorey) MAREK

Notice Condolences Flowers

DONNA (Milorey) MAREK Notice
MAREK
DONNA (nee Milorey)


Feb. 1, 2019. Devoted wife of Osman Can; loving mother of Mark Marek; sister of Frank (Ann) Milorey, Noreen (the late William) Sims, Maria (Frank Graus) Jedwabny, and the late Geraldine; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Wednesday eve 7 to 9 and Thursday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Thursday 11 A.M., St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Ent. St. Joseph Cem. Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices