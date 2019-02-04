|
|
MAREK
DONNA (nee Milorey)
Feb. 1, 2019. Devoted wife of Osman Can; loving mother of Mark Marek; sister of Frank (Ann) Milorey, Noreen (the late William) Sims, Maria (Frank Graus) Jedwabny, and the late Geraldine; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Wednesday eve 7 to 9 and Thursday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Thursday 11 A.M., St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Ent. St. Joseph Cem. Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019