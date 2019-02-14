Home

DONNA MARIE (Beaudet) SAMUELS

DONNA MARIE (Beaudet) SAMUELS Notice
SAMUELS
DONNA MARIE (née Beaudet)
Of West Chester, PA passed away on February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack, loving mother of Edward, Bridget (Daniel), Jason, and Jessica. Visitation 6:30-8:30 P.M., Sun, Feb. 17th at the LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 698 E. Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 AND 10-10:50 A.M. Mon., Feb 18th at SS Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Rd, Exton, PA followed by Mass at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to Survivors of Cancer, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Wildwood, NJ 08260.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
