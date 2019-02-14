|
|
SAMUELS
DONNA MARIE (née Beaudet)
Of West Chester, PA passed away on February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack, loving mother of Edward, Bridget (Daniel), Jason, and Jessica. Visitation 6:30-8:30 P.M., Sun, Feb. 17th at the LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 698 E. Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 AND 10-10:50 A.M. Mon., Feb 18th at SS Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Rd, Exton, PA followed by Mass at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to Survivors of Cancer, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Wildwood, NJ 08260.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019