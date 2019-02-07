|
MADDEN
DOROTHY J. (nee Kelly)
Age 86, on February 5, 2019. Devoted mother of Richard (the late Linda), Ronald "Puddy" (Lisa) and Debra Madden (Alex Shah). Loving grandmother of Jessica, Kaitlin and Deana Madden. Also survived by her dear sister, Nancy Kelly and the late Irene O'Connell, Robert, John, Richard and Ronald Kelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Thurs. eve, 6 to 8 P.M., GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.), Phila. PA 19115 and also Fri. morning, from 8:15 to 9:15 A.M., St. Francis Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills PA 19030. Funeral Mass 9:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019