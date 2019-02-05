Home

Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
S. DOROTHY PAYNE SSJ

S. DOROTHY L.
PAYNE, SSJ
Feb. 3, 2019, formerly S. Joseph Francis SSJ. Age 79. Daughter of the late Henry and Helen Payne. Sister of William Payne; also survived by her cousin Joan DeVito (Dominic), extended family and members of her congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph's Villa Interment Villa Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown Pa. 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
