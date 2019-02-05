|
|
S. DOROTHY L.
PAYNE, SSJ
Feb. 3, 2019, formerly S. Joseph Francis SSJ. Age 79. Daughter of the late Henry and Helen Payne. Sister of William Payne; also survived by her cousin Joan DeVito (Dominic), extended family and members of her congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph's Villa Interment Villa Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown Pa. 19031.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019