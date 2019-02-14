Home

DOROTHY S. BURT

DOROTHY S. BURT Notice
BURT
DOROTHY S.
84, of Mickleton, New Jersey, on February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Burt. She is the mother of Susan (Dave) Datz and Robert Scott (Cecilia) Burt; grandmother of Sandy (Domenic) Consoli and David Datz; great-grandmother of Jacob Robert Consoli. Her Funeral Service will be 11:30 A.M., Sat., from TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where friends may call after 10:30 A.M. Interment Arlington Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to .
Condolences:

www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
