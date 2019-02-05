COOPER

EARLY

Son of Nathaniel and Ruth Barnes, he was raised by his aunt, Lucille, in Youngstown, OH. As a high school student, he joined the Civil Air Patrol and began a lifelong fascination with aviation. After high school, he worked on cargo ships for passage to Europe. He enlisted in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was part of the 3rd Marine Division, station-ed near the DMZ during the Tet Offensive.

After the war, Early worked in a steel mill and as a family portrait photographer, attended Ohio State University, and became a heavy equipment operator. He lived briefly in Pittsburgh where he started a support group for veterans with delay-ed stress (PTSD). Shortly after moving to Philadelphia in 1985, Early became a practicing Buddhist and remained so for the rest of his life. He again worked as a heavy equipment operator before enrolling at Community College of Philadelphia in 1990, at age 44. There he completed three degrees, all with Honors. Also in 1990, he became a computer operator for the VA Medical Center. He worked as a Systems Technician at Van Pelt Library, University of Pennsylvania, from 1997 until retiring in 2014.

Early died on November 28, 2018 after a brief illness, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Griffin; beloved cousins Polly, Dorothy, Hixie, Vera, Juliette, and Robert; an aunt, Amy; beloved mother-in-law, Lorraine; sisters-in-law Catherine, Eileen, Patricia and Tamara, brothers-in-law Joseph, Paul, Michael and Carter; nieces and nephews, many more cousins and many good friends.

The family wishes to thank all the friends and members of Early's Buddhist family who offered their support and prayers during his illness as well as the staff at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Neurology Intensive Care Unit who cared for Early with incred-ible skill and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, https://www. purpleheart.org/donate.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the SGI-USA Philadelphia Buddhist Center, 2000 Hamilton St., Suite 210, Philadelphia, PA 19130.

