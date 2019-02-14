Home

EDITH A. (Serafino) SAVA

SAVA
EDITH A. (nee Serafino)


Age 89 years, of Havertown, PA, passed away on February 12, 2019, at her home in the presence of her family. She is the beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Sava, Jr. She is the loving mother of Nicholas J. (Karen) Sava, 3rd, and Robert L. (Eleanor) Sava. Mom-mom of Lucas Gallagher. Sister of Nancy DeLizzio, Caroline Crispin, Anthony, Carmen, and Louis Serafino, Jr. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, February 15, 2019, from 9 to 10:45 A.M., in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, PA 19083. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Sava's name to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103, would be greatly appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
