RHOADS
EDITH R. (nee DiNardi)
Of Havertown, on February 10, 2019. Wife of the late Charles H. Rhoads, mother of Dr. Charles C. Rhoads (Deborah), Leslie E. Rhoads, Susan E. Bruening (Mark). Also survived by 5 grandchildren, one great grandson and sister of Mary A. Fuchs and the late Carmela Angarola and Albert DiNardi. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 A.M. Saturday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to CADES (children and adults with disabilities educational services), 401 Rutgers Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019