Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Beth David Reform Cong.
1130 Vaughan Ln.
Gladwyne, PA
Feb. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Rabbi Henry Cohen. Loving mother of Shelley and Lisa (Harold Phillips) Cohen. Devoted sister of Rochelle (Maks) Etingin and the late Shlomo Goldzweig. Adored grandmother of Tali Phillips. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 12 Noon precisely at Beth David Reform Cong., 1130 Vaughan Ln., Gladwyne, PA 19035. Int. Haym Salomon Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence Sun. from 5 to 8 P.M. and Mon. from 1 to 3 P.M. and 6 to 8:30 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Fund for Beth David Reform Cong. or Assoc. for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, 261 Old York Rd., Suite 530, Jenkintown, PA 19046 or American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, 1001 Avenue of the Americas, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10018.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
