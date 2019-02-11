Home

Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
EDWARD STEPHANY
On February 7, 2019, of Runnemede, formerly of Southwest Philadelphia. Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Anselma (nee Miller). Devoted father of Edward M. Stephany (Mary Ann), Thomas A. Stephany and Joann Mannion (Raymond). Loving Poppy of Kevin, Mark and Natalie and great grandpop of Eric and Maxwell. Dear brother of Helen Connally and preceded in death by four other siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Stephany proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, receiving two Purple Hearts. He was a member of the Stetser Lamartine American Legion Post 281. There will be a Viewing from 8:15 to 10:15 A.M. Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 (856-939-2095). Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede, NJ. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Stephany's memory to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Family and friends may share memories at

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019
