St Jude Church
321 W Butler Ave
Chalfont, PA 18914
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Jude Church
321 W. Butler Ave.
Chalfont, PA
EDWARD P. WISNIEWSKI Notice
WISNIEWSKI
EDWARD P.


Age 72, suddenly at Doylestown Hospital on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine M. Wisniewski (nee Gallagher) and loving father of Catherine Jennifer Burns and her husband Liam, Regina "Deenie" Totten and her husband Joel and Erin Marie Wisniewski and her husband Jim Chester. He is also survived by his sister Donna M. DeMarco; his 7 dear grandchildren: Caitlyn, Emma, Kieran, Colleen, Rachel, Regina, Annie, and his niece Tina DeMarco and her son Zack.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Thursday, from 10 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M., at St. Jude Church, 321 W. Butler Ave., Chalfont PA 18914. His Interment will be private at St. John Neumann Cem., Chalfont PA. In lieu of flowers, contribu-tions in his memory may be made to either , 100 North 20th St., Suite 405 Philadelphia, PA 19103 or to , 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken PA 19428.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
