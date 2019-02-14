|
CONA
ELEANOR
February 13, 2019, age 89. Beloved daughter of Biagio and Concetta (nee Scola); loving sister of the late Joseph Cona, Philomena Ciliberto, and Carmela Cona; aunt of Mary Angela (Vincent) Yost, Connie Janik, Blaise (Jeanie) Cona, Rosemary (John) Falford, and Joseph (Lori) Cona; also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, 9 to 10 A.M., Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass will begin 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019