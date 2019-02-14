Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR CONA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR CONA

Notice Condolences Flowers

ELEANOR CONA Notice
CONA
ELEANOR


February 13, 2019, age 89. Beloved daughter of Biagio and Concetta (nee Scola); loving sister of the late Joseph Cona, Philomena Ciliberto, and Carmela Cona; aunt of Mary Angela (Vincent) Yost, Connie Janik, Blaise (Jeanie) Cona, Rosemary (John) Falford, and Joseph (Lori) Cona; also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, 9 to 10 A.M., Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass will begin 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.