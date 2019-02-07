|
|
MATSKO
ELEANOR
On February 4, 2019, of Consho-hocken. Former R.N. Devoted sister of James, Cecilia Matsko, Joan Gerace, and the late Martin, John, and Marie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 9th, 10:30 A.M,. at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St. Conshohocken. Viewing 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Church. Int. St. Matthew Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissa-hickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019