Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
ELEANOR MATSKO

ELEANOR MATSKO Notice
MATSKO
ELEANOR


On February 4, 2019, of Consho-hocken. Former R.N. Devoted sister of James, Cecilia Matsko, Joan Gerace, and the late Martin, John, and Marie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 9th, 10:30 A.M,. at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St. Conshohocken. Viewing 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Church. Int. St. Matthew Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissa-hickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
