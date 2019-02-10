|
MARTINKA
ELEANOR R.
Age 89, on Feb. 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas and late Mary (nee Hradeal), sister of the late Marie Carothers, late Thomas and late Dorothy Sigwart. Survived by her many loving nieces and nephews and her late beloved pet Zoey. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday 10 to 10:45 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd., Phila. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. George Washington Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers contributions to Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pk., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019