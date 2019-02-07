Home

ELLIE P. (Plowman) ABBOUD

ABBOUD
ELLIE P. (nee Plowman)


Social Worker, Longtime resident of Swarthmore, passed away on February 5, 2019.
Beloved wife of John M. Abboud. Loving mother of Michael (Amanda) Abboud, Mary (John) Langenbach and Diana (Ryan) Dunn. Also survived by 7 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service 10:00 A.M., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers family prefers contri-butions to Alzheimer's Fdn. of America, 322 8th Ave., Fl. #7, New York, NY 10001.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
